US believes peace between Armenia, Azerbaijan “within reach”

The US will continue to encourage Armenia and Azerbaijan to reach a peace agreement, Spokesperson for the US Department of State Matthew Miller said at a daily briefing.

He said Secretary of State Antony Blinken does believe that peace is within reach, and he discussed that with the leader of both countries in Munich and encouraged them to work together to bridge the remaining few issues.

“And we will continue to encourage those countries to reach a peace agreement. I know that the two leaders met bilaterally in Munich, and so we will continue to offer the assistance and the support of the United States in reaching agreement,” Miller said.