Sergey Edilyan appointed Armenia’s Honorary Consul in Cleveland, Ohio

By the Order of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Mr. Sergey Edilyan has been appointed the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia in Cleveland, Ohio metropolitan area, the Armenian Embassy in the US informs. The Office of the Honorary Council will promote Armenian-American cultural, trade and economic relations.

Sergey Edilyan was born in Yerevan, Armenia in 1977 in a family of lawyers. After graduating from law school in Yerevan, he practiced law at Yerevan State Prosecutor’s Office then at the Court of General Jurisdiction of the First Instance of Yerevan City.

In 2000, Edilyan moved to the United States where he received his Executive MBA from Cleveland State University.

At present, Sergey Edilyan is the president of manufacturing company Alpha Tek Automation, Inc. and American Truck Equipment.

He serves as St. Gregory of Narek Parish member and plays active role in Armenian community in Cleveland, Ohio.

Sergey Edilyan is married to Irina Grigoryan. They raise three children; Arman, Anri, and Catherine.