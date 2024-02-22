Armenian weightlifters return home to hero’s welcome

Hundreds of fans gathered at Zvartnots Airport to welcome the Armenian national team returning from the European Weightlifting Championships held in Sofia, Bulgaria.
The Armenian weightlifting team won a total of 10 medals – 4 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze at the event.
Alexandra Grigoryan (55 kg), Gor Sahakyan (67 kg), Hakob Mkchtchyan (96 kg) and Varazdat Lalayan (109+ kg) were crowned Champions of Europe, Davit Hovhannisyan (96 kg), Samvel Gasparyan (102 kg) and Simon Martirosyan ( 109+ kg) won silver medals, while Rafik Harutyunyan (81 kg), Garik Karapetyan (102 kg) and Hripsime Khurshudyan (87 kg) snatched bronze medals.