UK sanctions Russian prison chiefs after Navalny’s death

The UK has frozen the assets of six Russian prison bosses in charge of the Arctic penal colony where opposition politician Alexei Navalny died, the BBC reports.

The sanctioned individuals will also be banned from travelling to the UK.

Western leaders say the blame for Navalny’s death lies with the Russian authorities, including President Putin.

“Those responsible for Navalny’s brutal treatment should be under no illusion – we will hold them accountable,” UK Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said.

The British government has also called for Navalny’s body to be released to his family immediately and for a full and transparent investigation to take place.