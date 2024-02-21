Pashinyan, Macron make statement for the press

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and French President Emmanuel Macton made a statement for the press ahead of a meeting at the Élysée.
Related Articles
French Senate President reiterates full support to Armenia and Armenian people
February 21, 2024, 23:41
Рelations between Armenia and France at an exceptional dynamic stage – PM Pashinyan
February 21, 2024, 23:34
France will continue to develop defense cooperation with Armenia – Macron
February 21, 2024, 22:20
LIVE: France inducts Resistance hero Missak Manouchian into Panthéon
February 21, 2024, 21:33
Armenia looks to further deepen relations with EU – FM
February 21, 2024, 20:24
Armenia ready to contribute to EU civilian missions, top security official says
February 21, 2024, 18:30
Check AlsoClose
-
Armenian PM arrives in France for official visitFebruary 21, 2024, 17:47