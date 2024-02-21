SocietyTopVideo

LIVE: France inducts Resistance hero Missak Manouchian into Panthéon

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 21, 2024, 21:33
Less than a minute

AnArmenian poet who died fighting the Nazi occupation of France during World War II on Wednesday becomes the first non-French Resistance fighter to enter the Panthéon mausoleum for national heroes. 

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 21, 2024, 21:33
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button