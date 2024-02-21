Armenia, France to cooperate in cinematography

The National Film Center of Armenia and the National Center of Cinematography and Moving Image of the French Republic have signed an Action Plan on cooperation in the fields of film heritage, training, professional education, co-production and partnership with festivals.

The National Film Center of Armenia participates in the European Film Market on the sidelines of the 74th Berlin International Film Festival with a separate Armenian pavilion with the financial support of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia.