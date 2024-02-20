Armenia remains CSTO ally, Secretary General says

The member countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) remain focused on developing allied relations with Armenia; Yerevan remains an ally and continues to work in the organization, ՑSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov said in an article published by “International Affairs” magazine.

“The organization was ready to send a peacekeeping mission to monitor the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, however, in the final part of this work, Yerevan asked to remove the corresponding document from the agenda in connection with the upcoming conclusion of a peace treaty with Baku,” the CSTO Secretary General said.

At the same time, he noted that Armenia has been and remains a CSTO ally.