More than 60 shot dead in Papua New Guinea ambush

At least 64 people have died in an ambush in Papua New Guinea’s remote Highlands region.

The victims were shot dead during a tribal dispute in the Enga province over the weekend, a national police spokesman told the BBC.

The Highlands area has long struggled with violence, but these killings are believed to be the worst in years.

An influx of illegal firearms have made clashes more deadly and fuelled a cycle of violence.

Police started collecting bodies at the scene near the town of Wabag – roughly 600km (373 miles) northwest of the capital Port Moresby.

“This is by far the largest [killing] I’ve seen in Enga, maybe in all of Highlands as well,” Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary Acting Supt George Kakas told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

“We’re all devastated, we’re all mentally stressed out. It’s really hard to comprehend.”

Police received graphic videos and photos purporting to be from the scene, showing bodies loaded onto a truck, say media outlets.