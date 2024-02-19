SocietyTop

Armenian community of Jerusalem initiates legal action to protect historic Armenian Gardens

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 19, 2024, 15:21
Less than a minute
Photo: Utilisateur:Djampa/Wikimedia Commons

The Armenian community of Jerusalem has initiated legal action to protect historic the Armenian Gardens.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 19, 2024, 15:21
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button