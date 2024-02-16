Opening of Canadian Embassy in Armenia to continue to development of ties – Ambassador

On February 13, H.E. Ambassador Anahit Harutyunyan met with the Honorable Greg Fergus, newly-elected Speaker of House of Commons of Canada.

During the meeting the interlocutors discussed a number of issues related to the bilateral political agenda, parliamentary diplomacy, as well as regional security. They emphasized the importance of continuously strengthening the inter-parliamentary ties.

Both sides underlined the opening of the resident embassy of Canada in Armenia will contribute to the development of bilateral relations.