Conservative ex-PM Alexander Stubb elected Finland president

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Finland’s conservative former Prime Minister Alexander Stubb has won Sunday’s presidential election, final results show, the BBC reports.

He secured 51.6% of the vote, while his Green Party rival Pekka Haavisto, the former foreign minister, had 48.4%. Mr Haavisto has already admitted defeat.

It is the first election since Finland joined the Nato military alliance.

Mr Stubb, 55, takes a hardline approach towards Russia, with which the Nordic nation shares a long land border.

Finland officially became the Washington-led alliance’s 31st member last April.