Armenian FM, OPCW Director General discuss cooperation, existing challenges

Issues of cooperation between Armenia and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons were discussed at a meeting in The Hague between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and OPCW Director General Fernando Arias.

The Foreign Minister emphasized the importance Armenia gives to the commitments established by the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which have also been reflected in the legislative reforms implemented in the country after Armenian joined the document.

OPCW Secretary General Fernando Arias presented the challenges for the organization under the conditions of recent developments, including in the context of implementation of the mandate set by the convention.

Views were exchanged on the continuing efforts of the OPCW and member states towards disarmament and non-proliferation in a changing world.