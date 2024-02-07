Embodied founder Paolo Pirjanian sees potential for development of robotics and artificial intelligence in Armenia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Paolo Pirjanian, founder of Embodied, Inc. Company operating in the field of robotics and artificial intelligence. The company created the Moxie AI robot.

The Prime Minister welcomed Mr. Pirjanian’s visit to Armenia and emphasized that the Armenian government attaches great importance to the development of information technology and artificial intelligence. In that context, Nikol Pashinyan also emphasized the need for close cooperation with our compatriots operating in the field and realizing the existing potential.

Paolo Pirjanian noted that he sees great potential for the development of robotics and artificial intelligence in Armenia and is ready to contribute to the further development and progress of the field.

Issues related to the implementation of new programs in the fields of artificial intelligence and robotics in Armenia, development of capacities were discussed.