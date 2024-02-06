EU Ambassador to Baku slams media “absolutely baseless allegations” against EU Mission in Armenia

Head of the EU Mission in Azerbaijan Peter Michalko slammed “absolutely baseless allegations against the EU Mission in Armenia” in Azerbaijani media.

“I regret that in the recent days, some media in Azerbaijan published absolutely baseless allegations against the EU Mission in Armenia,” the EU Ambassador to Baku said in a post on X.

“I underline that EUMA is a civilian, unarmed mission and its mandate is to observe. The presence of the mission aims to contribute to stability and confidence-building. The EU will continue its efforts to support peace settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” he added.