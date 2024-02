Two killed in huge blast in Yerevan’s Nor Aresh district

Two people were killed in a huge blast in Yerevan’s Nor Aresh district.

The Crisis Management Service was alerted about the blast in 34th Street of Aresh at 11:36 on February 5.

Firefighters and rescuers rushed to the scene. Rescuers pulled R.N. (born in 1938) and H.S. (born in 1994) from under the rubble and hospitalized.

The bodies of two people identified as G.E. and S.H were retrieved from under the rubble.