PM Pashinyan chairs meeting of Security Council

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired a meeting of the Security Council.

President of the Republic Vahagn Khachaturyan, President of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Ruben Rubinyan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly Sargis Khandanyan and Head of the “Civil Contract” faction of the National Assembly Hayk Konjoryan participated in the sitting along with members of the Council.

Issues on the current agenda and strategic questions were discussed during the session.