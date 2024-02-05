Perspectives of economic cooperation between Armenia and Greece discussed in Athens

Armenian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan met with the President of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mrs. Sophia Kounenaki-Efraimoglou.



During the meeting, the opportunities for the development of economic cooperation between Armenia and Greece, the target areas of bilateral commercial interest, as well as the implementation of new ideas to expand the scope of contacts in the economic sphere were discussed.



The parties agreed to organize a meeting of representatives of the business sector, mutual visits in the near future, and considered the possibilities of holding a new business forum.