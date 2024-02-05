King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says

King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, says Buckingham Palace.

It is not prostate cancer, but was discovered during his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The type of cancer has not been revealed, but according to a palace statement the King began “regular treatments” on Monday.

Buckingham Palace says the King “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

The King informed both his sons personally about his diagnosis and Prince William was said to be in regular contact with his father.

Prince Harry, who lives in the United States, spoke to his father and will be travelling to the UK to see him in the coming days.

The King will postpone his public engagements and it is expected other senior royals will help to stand in for him during his treatment.

No further details are being shared on the stage of cancer or a prognosis.

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.” the Palace said.