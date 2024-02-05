Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift makes history with best album award

Taylor Swift stole the show at this year’s Grammy Awards, becoming the first performer to win the prize for album of the year four times, the BBC reports.

The superstar had previously been tied on three best album wins with Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra.

She received the prize from Celine Dion, who made an unexpected appearance amid health fears. Swift also used the event to reveal a surprise new album.

Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish took the other top awards at Sunday’s ceremony.

The full list of nominees snd winners can be found here.