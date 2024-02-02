Gas blast in Kenyan capital kills three and injures nearly 300

A huge gas blast in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, has killed at least three people and injured nearly 300, the BBC reports.

A lorry carrying gas exploded in Embakasi district at about 23:30 (20:30 GMT), “igniting a huge ball of fire”, a government spokesperson said.

Housing, businesses and cars were damaged, with video showing a huge blaze raging close to blocks of flats.

The area has been cordoned off and an investigation is under way into the cause of the explosion.

The BBC understands that at least one person has been arrested over the incident.

The government initially said the blast happened at a gas plant where workers were refilling gas cylinders, but the authorities later clarified that a truck had exploded in its parking yard.

The fire that broke out as a result has been contained.

Embakasi police chief Wesley Kimeto said a child was among those who died, adding that the death toll could rise.