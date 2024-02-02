Center of Armenian studies to be established in Greece in near future – Ambassador

On February 2, Armenian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan had a telephone conversation with Greek Minister of Education, Religious Affairs and Sports Kyriakos Pierrakakis.

During the conversation, the possibilities of expanding the legal framework with Greece in the field of education were discussed. Reference was made to the increase the student exchange programs.



Ambassador Mkrtchyan informed the Greek minister that a center of Armenian studies will be established in Greece in the near future, details will be announced later.