Armenia-made technical means showcased during military drills

On January 26, a hybrid tactical training was held at one of the military training grounds of the Ministry of Defense.

The purpose of the drills was to “introduce servicemen to the nature of asymmetric operations carried out during modern wars, to improve the strategic and tactical skills of military personnel,” the Ministry said.



The latest technical means of the domestic military industry were presented within the framework of the demonstrative training, which involved various military units, including special purpose units.



At the end of the exercise, on the occasion of the Army Day, by the order of the Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan, the First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Eduard Asryan handed over departmental medals to a number of officers.