Strategic partnership between Armenia and Georgia will open up new opportunities for further deepening of cooperation – Nikol Pashinyan

The regular session of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Armenia and Georgia was held in Tbilisi under the leadership of Prime Ministers of Armenia and Georgia, Nikol Pashinyan and Irakli Garibashvili.

In his welcoming speech, the Prime Minister of Georgia said: “Mr. Prime Minister, dear friend, I welcome you, I welcome your delegation. Dear members of the delegation, I am glad to see you. I thank my dear colleague, Mr. Nikol Pashinyan, for visiting Georgia. It is a great honor to host you in Georgia once again.

I want to note the importance of the meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation. We know that the intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation is the best way to strengthen the transport, cultural and economic ties between our countries. The signing of the declaration of strategic economic partnership between Armenia and Georgia makes today’s meeting even more important. We were already strategic partners, and all this should be formalized today. I think this is a very important historical decision, which will further promote our relations, strengthen friendship and partnership.

I welcome you once again, I want to ask Mr. Prime Minister to deliver a welcom speech.”

Prime Minister Pashinyan specifically noted in his speech,

“Dear Prime Minister Garibashvili,

Dear participants of the session,

Ladies and gentlemen,

I heartily greet the Prime Minister of Georgia, my good friend Irakli Garibashvili, and all the participants of the 13th session of the Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Armenia and Georgia.

First of all, I would like to thank our Georgian colleagues for the traditional warm reception.

I must note that today the relations between our countries have entered a qualitatively new stage and recorded success in various fields, and the fact that the meetings of the intergovernmental commission are chaired at the level of the prime ministers speaks of the appreciation of bilateral relations.

The economic cooperation between our countries has great potential, and our task is to contribute to its full disclosure and implementation. In this regard, the intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation has an important place in deepening and strengthening the economic ties between the sides.

I would like to state with satisfaction that the agenda of the session of the intergovernmental commission is quite inclusive and covers such areas of bilateral cooperation as transport, communication, energy, information technology, healthcare, tourism, agriculture, education and science, culture, environmental protection, etc. I attach importance to the full implementation of the agreements reached within the framework of the session, which will give new quality and substance to the relations between our countries.

I am happy to report that last year the volume of trade between the two countries exceeded 1 billion US dollars. I am sure that this is not the maximum, and in the coming years, the positive dynamics of the trade turnover will be preserved, thanks to the growth of the economies of the two countries and the deepening of interaction.

Dear attendees,

Honorable Mr. Prime Minister,

Due to the existing realities in the relations between the two countries, new opportunities have been created for cooperation and implementation of joint projects. In this regard, it is noteworthy that a decision was made on the establishment of a strategic partnership between Armenia and Georgia. I am confident that this format corresponds to the existing level of relations between our countries, and will also open new opportunities for further deepening of interaction.

Concluding my speech, I would like to thank you again for organizing the reception of the Armenian delegation at a high level and wish success and effective work to the participants of the session. Thank you.”