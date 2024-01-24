Armenian activist physically assaulted in Jerusalem

On the 23rd of January 2024, following an attack by the hired thugs of Xana Capital on the members of the Armenian community of Jerusalem, one of the aggressors, with visibly clear intent, approached Hagop Djernazian, co-founder of Save The ArQ (movement for the defiance and preservation of the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem) and punched him in the face in front of the Israeli Police.

The local authorities immediately arrested the assailant and sent him to the “Moscobieh” prison pending a court hearing. The following day, the Israeli Police issued a 15 day restraining order against the aggressor from the Old City of Jerusalem, as well as a 30 day restraining order from the Cows’ Garden property located in the Armenian Quarter.

After emergency consultations with global lead counsel for the SavetheArQ movement, Karnig Kerkonian of Kerkonian Dajani LLP, it was decided to direct the ArQ’s criminal lawyer in Jerusalem, Assaf Golan, to prepare a court filing and legal package in the coming days aimed at ensuring the safety and security of the community from further attacks.

Since the 5th of November 2023, Danny Rothman and George Warwar, representatives of Xana Capital, have continued their intimidation tactics against the community via bulldozers, Israeli settlers, and thugs. This marks the 10th attack that the Armenian community has faced in defense of the Armenian Quarter.