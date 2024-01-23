Washington reiterates interest in hosting talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Washington is interested in hosting talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State said at a daily briefing.

“This is something that the United States and that the Secretary is interested in and that this is something that we’re going to work very hard to get across the finish line in close coordination with Armenia and Azerbaijan and the others who are working on this issue, including Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono,” Patel said.