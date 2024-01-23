US and UK launch fresh strikes on Houthis in Yemen

The US and UK have conducted a fresh series of joint air strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, the BBC reports.

The Pentagon said Monday’s strikes hit eight targets, including an underground storage site and Houthi missile and surveillance capability.

The Iran-backed Houthis have been targeting ships they say are linked to Israel and the West that travel through the important Red Sea trade route.

The US and UK said they were trying to protect the “free flow of commerce”.

A joint statement issued by the Pentagon confirmed “an additional round of proportionate and necessary strikes” against the Houthis.

The statement added: “Our aim remains to de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea, but let us reiterate our warning to Houthi leadership: we will not hesitate to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world’s most critical waterways in the face of continued threats.”

This is the eighth strike by the US against Houthi targets in Yemen. It is the second joint operation with the UK, after joint strikes were carried out on 11 January.

The joint statement said the strikes were carried out with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands.

US fighter jets from the carrier USS Eisenhower were involved in Monday’s strikes.