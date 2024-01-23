Frank Farian: Boney M founder dies aged 82

German music producer Frank Farian – founder of the disco band Boney M – has died at the age of 82, according to his family, the BBC reports.

They released a statement on Tuesday via Farian’s agency saying he had passed away at his home in Miami.

Boney M, which formed in 1976, had a string of hit singles including Daddy Cool, Rasputin and Mary’s Boy Child.

Farian also went on to found the duo Milli Vanilli, who were involved in a lip-synching controversy.

He was born Franz Reuther in 1941 in Kirn, south-western Germany, and trained as a chef while also pursuing a musical career – first as a singer and then as a producer.