SportTop

Nicolas Anelka discusses plans for football academy in Armenia with FFA chief

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 18, 2024, 18:38
Less than a minute

Former France international Nicolas Anelka and President of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) Armen Melikbekyan have discussed the prospects of establishing a football academy in Armenia.

On January 18, Nikolas Anelka visited the FFA Technical Center/Football Academy and familiarized himself with the infrastructure.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 18, 2024, 18:38
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button