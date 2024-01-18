Nicolas Anelka discusses plans for football academy in Armenia with FFA chief

Former France international Nicolas Anelka and President of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) Armen Melikbekyan have discussed the prospects of establishing a football academy in Armenia.
On January 18, Nikolas Anelka visited the FFA Technical Center/Football Academy and familiarized himself with the infrastructure.
Former France international Nicolas Anelka and President of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) Armen Melikbekyan have discussed the prospects of establishing a football academy in Armenia.