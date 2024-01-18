Economy Minister briefs German partners on Armenia’s favorable business environment

Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan visits the Federal Republic of Germany January 17-20 to participate in the International Forum on Food and Agriculture (GFFA) and hold bilateral meetings with high-ranking officials of Germany.

As part of the visit, on January 17, the Minister visited the industrial city of Ferropolis in the Saxony-Anhalt region.

Minister Kerobyan toured Ferropolis accompanied by the State Minister of Culture of Saxony-Anhalt Sebastian Putz and Ferropolis Director Thies Schröder.

Vahan Kerobyan briefed the German partners on the favorable business environment created in Armenia and the major investment projects being implemented.