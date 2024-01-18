Arnold Schwarzenegger detained over EU tax for luxury watch

Arnold Schwarzenegger was detained at a German airport for allegedly failing to declare a luxury watch he was planning to auction for charity, the BBC reports.

The Hollywood actor was held for three hours at Munich airport on Wednesday.

An investigation for alleged tax evasion was launched as the watch was intended to be sold within the European Union (EU).

According to EU rules, anyone arriving with “cash or certain valuable items” over €10,000 must declare it.

The actor, politician and climate change campaigner was eventually able to pay the tax, but only after overcoming a number of problems.

The actor’s spokesman told German tabloid Bild that the airport incident was “a total comedy full of errors, but which would make a very funny police film.”

Bild said he “took the incident calmly” and an image it published showed a smiling Schwarzenegger posing for a photo and holding a box for the watch with a note saying “For Austria.”