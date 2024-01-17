In Armenia, Nicolas Anelka visits football academy after Khoren Hovhannisyan

PSG Ambassador, French football player Nicolas Anelka, who has arrived in Armenia at the invitation of the Armenian-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry, visited Yerevan’s football academy named after Khoren Hovhannisyan.



The former France international held a master class at the academy.

During the visit to Armenia Anelka will discuss the establishment of a new football academy meeting international standards.

Nicols Anelka was capped for 69 times for the French national team, winning the European Championship and the Confederations Cup. He played for many clubs including PSG, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City, Bolton, Chelsea, Juventus, Shanghai, West Bromwich, Mumbai City.