EUMA welcomes Council’s decision to enlarge the Mission in Armenia

The EU Mission in Armenia has welcomed the decision of the EU Council to enlarge the EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA).

“The increase in mission personnel underlines the EU’s commitment to peace and security in the region,” EUMA said on X.

In its decision dated January 16, the Council of the European Union,

Having regard to the Treaty on European Union, and in particular Articles 42(4) and 43(2) thereof,

Having regard to the proposal from the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy,

Whereas:

(1) On 23 January 2023, the Council adopted Decision (CFSP) 2023/162 (1) and established a European Union mission in Armenia (EUMA).

(2) On 20 February 2023, the Council adopted Decision (CFSP) 2023/386 (2) launching EUMA and giving the mission a financial reference amount for the period from 23 January 2023 until 19 February 2025.

(3) On 5 December 2023, the Political and Security Committee amended the Operation Plan for EUMA and agreed that its resources should be increased.

(4) Decision (CFSP) 2023/162 should therefore be amended accordingly.

(5) EUMA will be conducted in the context of a situation which may deteriorate and could impede the achievement of the objectives of the Union’s external action as set out in Article 21 of the Treaty,

HAS ADOPTED THIS DECISION:

Article 1

Article 13(1) of Decision (CFSP) 2023/162 is replaced by the following:

‘1. The financial reference amount intended to cover the expenditure related to EUMA for the period from 23 January 2023 until 19 February 2025 shall be EUR 39 035 890,24. The financial reference amount for any subsequent period shall be decided by the Council.’.

Article 2

This Decision shall enter into force on the day of its adoption.