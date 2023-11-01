Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to OPCW Director General

Viktor Biyagov, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Armenia to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons presented his letter of credence to Fernando Arias, the Director General of the OPCW.

Following the official ceremony, Permanent Representative Biyagov and Director General Arias exchanged views on the membership of Armenia to the OPCW, the activities of the Organization, current challenges and the ways to address them.

It was underlined that the Organization plays a significant role as an implementing body of the Chemical Weapons Convention, for which the OPCW was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2013.