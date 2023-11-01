A wide selection of Armenian wines presented in the Hague

Upon the initiative of the “Diplomat” magazine, the “Wine Extravaganza” event presenting national wines of different countries took place in the Hague.

A wide selection of Armenian wines was presented at the event.

In his speech, Ambassador Viktor Biyagov presented the thousand-year history of Armenian winemaking, encouraging the participants to visit Armenia and taste the best selection of Armenian wines.

Wide selection of Armenian wines and spirits was generously offered to the participants by the “Royal Beverages” group, which is the importer of the Armenian wines and spirits in the Netherlands.