Direct flights between Yerevan and Berlin to be launched from May 2024

Direct flights will be launched between Berlin and Yerevan from May 2024, the Armenian Embassy in Germany informs.

“Together with the member of the Berlin House of Representatives, Prof. Dr. Martin Pätzold and Mr. Mikayel Minasyan (Association of European and Armenian Experts), we have had numerous discussions with Eurowings over the last few months and have advocated including this flight in the summer schedule,” the Embassy said.

According to the Embassy, a direct flight will certainly strengthen economic and social connections between the two countries.