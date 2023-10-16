Man Utd takeover: Ineos wants to expand Old Trafford capacity to 90,000

Ineos will reportedly explore the possibility of increasing Old Trafford’s capacity should Sir Jim Ratcliffe be successful in buying 25 per cent of Manchester United.

The Times reports that the need to expand and upgrade Old Trafford have been a significant part of negotiations between Ratcliffe and the Glazers, the club’s current owners.

Ineos will then explore the possibility of expanding Man United’s Old Trafford to 90,000, which would put it on par with Wembley.

Ratcliffe will likely hear on Thursday whether he has been successful in acquiring 25 per cent of the club for £1.3billion.

The route became clear to own a minority stake after Sheikh Jassim withdrew his world record bid for full control of the club.

Ineos will also take over the football side of the business from the Glazer family as part of the deal.