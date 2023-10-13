Yerevan City Council election a testament to irreversibility of democracy in Armenia – PM

The elections to the Yerevan City Council were a testament to the irreversibility of democracy in the Republic of Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the inauguration ceremony of newly elected Mayor Tigran Avinyan.

“The entire election process was, of course, tense, but the democratic essence of the Republic of Armenia was not overshadowed in any way. And this is a very important record,” PM Pashinyan stated.

“It is very important to record that these elections once again showed our unwavering commitment to the values of the popular, non-violent, Velvet Revolution of 2018, the primary goal of which was to endow the people, the citizen of Armenia, with irrevocable power to form ruling institutions and bodies. And these elections proved the irreversibility of that logic in the Republic of Armenia,” he continued.

The Prime Minister noted that by assuming responsibility for the management of Yerevan, his political team implemented significant, visible and tangible changes in the capital.

“I am sure that in this new phase, in this new cycle, those changes will be more visible and tangible. I want to assure you that the Government of the Republic of Armenia has been and will continue to stand by the Mayor of Yerevan, the Council of Elders of Yerevan, for the sake of Yerevan and for the people of Yerevan,” he stated.