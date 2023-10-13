Teacher killed in France school stabbing

A teacher has been killed and two people have been seriously injured in a knife attack at a school in France, the BBC reports.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said the attack happened at the Gambetta high school in the northern city of Arras.

Local officials say the attacker has been arrested.

The attacker shouted “Allahu Akbar”, or “God is greatest”, during the attack, police told the AFP news agency.

The attacker is believed to be in his 20s.

French channel BFMTV has reported that the brother of the attacker has also been apprehended by police.

The channel said the person killed was a French language teacher, while a sports teacher was also stabbed and injured.

Local media have reported that the attacker was a former pupil at the school.

Police say the situation is now under control.

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit the school later on Friday.

The school attacker was of Chechen origin and on the national security register, according to the police.

The National Assembly in Paris has suspended its session in solidarity with the victims.