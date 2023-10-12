PACE committees hold hearing on human rights and humanitarian situation of Karabakh Armenians

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) committees held a joint hearing on “The human rights and humanitarian situation of Karabakh Armenians and the international obligations of Azerbaijan.”

Thomas de Waal, Senior Fellow at Carnegie Europe, Andreas Wissner, UNHCR Representative to the European Institutions in Strasbourg, Dr Bjorn Schiffbauer, Professor of Public, European and International Law at the University of Rostock in Germany, participated in the hearing.

The hearing was organized jointly by the Assembly’s Legal Affairs and Human Rights, Migration and Monitoring Committees, and took place during the Assembly’s 2023 autumn plenary session