Yerevan City Council: Civil Contract and Republic factions sign MoU on Cooperation

The Civil Contract and Republic factions of the Yerevan City Council have signed a MoU on cooperation, newly elected Mayor of Yerevan Tigran Avinyan told a press conference today.

“Pursuant to the supreme values of sovereignty, democracy and security of the Republic of Armenia and with a view to making the city of Yerevan a European model, a city suitable and accessible for people, and in implementation of the campaign programs of the Civil Contract and Republic Parties, we decided to start cooperation for the benefit of development of Yerevan and the well-being of its residents,” said Avinyan.

According to the Mayor, the two forces will share the responsibility for the management of the city.

The Yerevan City Council voted 32 to 5 today to elect Tigran Avinyan as Mayor. The Mother Armenia Alliance alliance led by Andranik Tevanyan and the National Progress Party led by Hayk Marutyan boycotted the first sitting of the newly elected council. Five of the seven members of Public Voice Party were present at the meeting.