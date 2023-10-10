Armenian PM tells Kirgiz President he will not travel to Bishkek for CIS summit

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will not travel to Bishkek to participate in the CIS summit due on October 13.

PM Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov today. Reference was made to issues on the bilateral agenda, including the upcoming meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The Armenian PM noted that due he would not be able to take part in the CIS summit due to a number of circumstances.

The leaders agreed to maintain constant contacts and strengthen bilateral relations in the spirit of friendship for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.