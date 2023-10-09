Romania sends humanitarian aid for people displaced from Nagorno Karabakh

Two planes with humanitarian cargo from Romania for people forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh landed in Yerevan over the weekend, Armenia’s Ministry of Internal Affair informs.



Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to Armenia Cornel Ionescu and General Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ara Fidanyan received the humanitarian cargo at the airport.



Humanitarian aid includes basic necessities such as bedding, food, etc.