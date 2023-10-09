18 civilians, including 6 children, killed by the latest Azerbaijani attacks on Artsakh – Tatoyan Foundation

Eighteen civilians, including 6 children, were killed by the latest Azerbaijani attacks on Artsakh, the Tatoyan Foundation reports.

The Foundation provides evidence proving that the Azerbaijani armed servicemen attacked civilian communities in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) on September 19, 2023.

By collecting footage from the village of Charektar, the Foundation established that the Azerbaijani armed servicemen fired shots at civilian houses, obviously knowing that civilians remained in the houses of villages and towns.