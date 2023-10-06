Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders agree to meet in Brussels by the end of October – Charles Michel

President of the EU Council Charles Michel has invited the leaders of Armenian and Azerbaijan for a meeting in Brussels by the end of October.

Both leaders have agreed to come to Brussels by the end of October for this meeting, Michel told reporters before the informal meeting of heads of state or government taking place on 6 October 2023 in Granada.

“We will work very hard to make progress towards normalization between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The EU has no hidden agenda. We want to work for a South Caucasus that is prosperous, stable and predictable. This is our common goal, and we’ll do everything using all the European tools to encourage both leaders to reach an agreement,” Michel said.

The statement comes after a quadrilateral meeting between Armenian prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, EU Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Granada.