Patients seriously injured in Nagorno Karabakh fuel depot blast to receive treatment in Belgium

A Belgian medical team specializing in severe burns is travelling to Yerevan today.

The tam is made up of volunteers from the FPS Public Health and Defense. It will be in contact with several hospitals in the Armenian capital in order to exchange know-how and best practices. It will be responsible for preparing the medical evacuation of patients seriously burned in Nagorno Karabakh fuel depot blast to Belgium.

After arrival in Belgium, they will receive treatment at the burns center of the Queen Astrid Military Hospital in Neder-over-Heembeek (Brussels). Foreign Affairs is in contact with the Armenian authorities to ensure effective coordination on the ground and facilitate the mission.

By deploying this B-FAST mission, Belgium wishes to demonstrate its full solidarity with Armenia, a country in which it has just opened an embassy with a view to further strengthening the ties between our two countries.

B-FAST is the structure of the federal government that is activated when providing emergency aid abroad and consists of the FPS Home Affairs, the FPS Policy and Support (BOSA), the FPS Public Health, Defense and the FPS Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, in which the Prime Minister’s Office is also involved.