Iran says ready to dispatch observers to the borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan

The Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri says that Iran is ready to contribute to contribute to reducing tensions in the Caucasus region, Mehr News reports.

General Bagheri made the remarks in a meeting with Armen Grigoryan, the secretary of Armenia’s Security Council of Armenia.

Noting that the developments in the South Caucasus affect the security of the region, General Bagheri stressed that the continuation of tension in this region is not in the interest of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and other countries in the region.

Expressing Iran’s readiness to dispatch observers to the borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Iranian military official emphasized that there should not be any aggressive goal or intention behind the improvement of the defense capabilities of any country.

“Peace and stability in the region are in the interest of all countries, and security in the region must be ensured by the countries of the region, and the presence of extra-regional forces is contrary to the peace of the region,” he further underlined.