EU’s Borrell welcomes ratification of Rome Statute by Armenia

The European Union welcomes ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) by the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia on Tuesday. After the signature by the Armenian President, the decision will enter into force, EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in a statement.

“The ICC is the first permanent international court established to investigate and prosecute the most serious crimes of concern to the international community as a whole,” he said.

“The EU calls on all States that have not yet done so, to accede to the Rome Statute. Every single accession to the Rome Statute brings the international community closer to universal participation and strengthens the shared resolve to end impunity and foster a culture of accountability,” Borrell stated.

“Along with our international partners, the EU will continue to work for and promote the ratification and implementation of the Rome Statute, and the integrity of the ICC,” he concluded.