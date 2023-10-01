Artsakh President, a group of officials will stay in Stepanakert until rescue operations are completed

The President of the Republic of Artsakh, Samvel Shahramanyan, will stay in Stepanakert with a group of officials until the search and rescue operations for the remains of those killed and those missing as a result of the military operations that took place on September 19-20 and the explosion of a fuel warehouse in Askeran region on September 25 are completed.

The government also keeps in focus the issue of those citizens who may be in the territory of the Republic for various reasons, but are willing to move to the Republic of Armenia.