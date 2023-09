Artsakh is almost fully empty with at most a few hundred people remaining, who are also leaving, Artsakh’s former State Minister Artak Beglaryan said as he shared footage on Twitter.

“Are international observers going to check how the rights and security of the animals are protected by the Aliyev genocidal regime? With strong international guarantees people will return to their homes,” he said.

With strong intl guarantees people will return to their homes.

According to latest update, 100 417 forcibly displaced people from Artsakh have arrived in Armenia.